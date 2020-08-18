Madonna Shares Stunning Photos Of Herself With Her Family, As She Sees In 62nd Birthday

Madonna has shared photos from her 62nd birthday celebration, revealing she marked the occasion with her family at her side.

The Queen of Pop saw in her big day on Sunday in Jamaica, posting pictures of herself with her children on social media.

In one picture, she’s seen cuddling her eldest daughter, 23-year-old Lourdes Leon, who is sporting tattoos for her brothers, Rocco and David, and her sister Mercy.

Meanwhile, another snap from her birthday celebration shows Madonna on a bus with her children, as well as her boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams and music producer Diplo, who she has collaborated with multiple times.