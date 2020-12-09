Madonna Unveils Her 'Very First' Tattoo In Honour Of Her 6 Children

Ever the evolving style icon, Madonna﻿ is sporting some fresh ink.

The Queen of Pop revealed her “very first” tattoo on social media late Monday. In a series of photos posted on Instagram, the singer is seen visiting the Shamrock Social Club in Los Angeles and interacting with tattoo artist East Iz.

The finished design has the letters “L R D M S E” on the inside of Madonna’s wrist, a tribute to her six children: Lourdes, 24; Rocco, 20; David, 15; Mercy, 14; and twins Stella and Estere, 8.

“Inked for The Very First Time,” Madonna wrote in the accompanying caption, a nod to the lyrics of her 1984 smash “Like a Virgin.”