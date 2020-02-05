In their search for a new home after officially leaving their royal duties, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have received an offer from another queen of sorts. During a tour stop in London, 61-year-old Madonna (dubbed the Queen of Pop depending on who you talk to) offered the Duke and Duchess of Sussex her New York apartment.

“Don’t run off to Canada, it’s so boring there,” Madonna says in an Instagram video, getting ready while jazz plays in the background.

“I’ll let them sublet my apartment in Central Park West, it’s two bedroom. It’s got the best view of Manhattan, with best balcony.” “That’s going to be a winner,” the pop singer said. “That’s going to be a dealbreaker.” Canada’s wasn’t the only place Madonna put down as she tried to sell the couple on her pad. “Buckingham Palace has got nothing on [Central Park West],” she said. Madonna’s playful tone didn’t necessarily fare well with some people on social media, who didn’t take lightly to the singer calling Canada boring.

Yeah Canadians are really boring pic.twitter.com/GXkFzjZToJ — Andie Murray (@folkprincess63) February 4, 2020

Canada @ Madonna rn pic.twitter.com/0hLfw6lqAv — Andie Lawless (@theandielawless) February 5, 2020

No opinion on @Madonna saying Canada is boring.But it’s part of Toronto history that she was met by the cops at one of her concerts due to complaints that her performance violated “decency” laws.Pretty sure that would make an impression on her (and should still embarrass Toronto) — Lisa Levac (@lisalevac) February 5, 2020