In her short time as New Zealand Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern has rubbed shoulders with everyone from Donald Trump to Meghan Markle and the Queen, but she’s probably never had a moment quite like this.

Magda Szubanski, aka Sharon Strzelecki from Kath & Kim, managed to grab the world’s youngest female head of government in Auckland for some impromptu impressions from the Aussie TV classic.

“Okay, here I am with Jacinda Ardern. Jacinda, look at moiye,” the comedian told the Kiwi PM in the clip shared on Instagram.

Proving she’s a fan of the show, Arden responded, “I’m so glad you did the line”.