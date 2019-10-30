Magda Szubanski Talks Doing Blackface 25 Years Ago: ‘We’re All On A Learning Journey’

Magda Szubanski candidly discussed using blackface in a comedy skit 25 years ago and the process she’s gone through to educate herself and others on the issue since.

On Tuesday, the actor spoke at Sydney’s CityTalks - an event series that engages federal and local thought leaders on significant issues - about her own issues with anxiety.

This edition of CityTalks was centered around supporting mental health and wellbeing, especially for Indigenous Australians.

Szubanski said even though she has a diverse background and is from the LGBTQI community, she acknowledges she has made mistakes in the past that could have hurt Indigenous people.

“I’m not going to pretend to be an expert on diversity; I am someone who is very much learning,” she said during a panel mediated by former Prime Minister Julia Gillard.

“Recently, I have been challenged by alt-right trolls who brought up pictures of me doing blackface 25 years ago. Although they’re alt-right trolls, that doesn’t mean they’re wrong.

“It doesn’t mean I don’t agree with their comments. I’ve had to go through a process, as someone who talks about diversity, and I’m also part of that problem. What do we do with people like me?”