Dame Maggie Smith has said she did not find her work on Harry Potter and Downton Abbey “satisfying”.

The actor said she didn’t feel as if she was acting when she played Minerva McGonagall in the wizarding films, or in her role as Violet Crawley in the period drama.

Discussing her work in the earlier years of her career, Dame Maggie told ES magazine: “It seemed to take ages to get away from light comedy.

“I am deeply grateful for the work in [Harry] Potter and indeed Downton [Abbey] but it wasn’t what you’d call satisfying.

“I didn’t really feel I was acting in those things.”