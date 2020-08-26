Even if you’re working from home during the coronavirus pandemic, mornings are somehow as difficult as ever. Whether you’re feeding kids before their schooling begins or you’re trying to fuel your body before your morning workout, your hands are strapped if you don’t have nutritious food at the ready.

That’s why we’ve gathered 23 make-ahead breakfast recipes that’ll make mornings easier.

Everyone’s got their own unique gut-brain balance in the morning ― some people feel nauseous if they eat the wrong foods first thing, while others are susceptible to afternoon sugar crashes after eating a carb-heavy breakfast. Whatever your unique body chemistry, we’ve got plenty of options for healthy proteins, carbohydrates and produce ― both sweet and savory ― that’ll keep you full until lunch.

Breakfast sandwiches that you can assemble ahead of time and freeze.

Egg bites, egg muffins, quiches, frittatas and make-ahead casseroles that can be eaten straight from the fridge or warmed in the microwave.

Overnight oats and chia puddings that can be assembled the night before and popped into the refrigerator.

Perfectly prepped breakfast bowls filled with healthy proteins and vegetables.

Just remember that if you’re packing your breakfast to go, perishable foods (like cooked eggs, for example) aren’t safe to eat if they’ve been kept at room temperature for longer than two hours.