A man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly assaulting a 72-year-old veteran over a face mask dispute.

Police apprehended Cody Hansen, 35, in his Spokane, Washington home after receiving an anonymous tip, local news station Q13 Fox reported. He was charged with second-degree assault.

The July 18 incident left the unidentified victim with a broken jaw and cornea abrasion, Q13 Fox reported. Surveillance footage from the lobby of the Red Lion Inn and Suites in Kent, Washington showed the attacker punching the victim several times, leaving him unconscious.