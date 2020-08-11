A man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly assaulting a 72-year-old veteran over a face mask dispute.
Police apprehended Cody Hansen, 35, in his Spokane, Washington home after receiving an anonymous tip, local news station Q13 Fox reported. He was charged with second-degree assault.
The July 18 incident left the unidentified victim with a broken jaw and cornea abrasion, Q13 Fox reported. Surveillance footage from the lobby of the Red Lion Inn and Suites in Kent, Washington showed the attacker punching the victim several times, leaving him unconscious.
The victim, who is reportedly partially disabled and could be seen with a walking aide and dog in the footage, told officers he made a comment to Hansen’s girlfriend, who was not wearing a protective face-covering in public. He said Hansen later returned and assaulted him.
Hansen was also wanted on a drug charge and probation violation in Alaska. He is being held at the Spokane County Jail and his bail was set at $10,000.
A statewide mask mandate was implemented on June 26 after coronavirus cases started to surge again in the state.
