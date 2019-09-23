A Louisiana man’s romantic underwater marriage proposal to his girlfriend ended in tragedy when he reportedly drowned while popping the question at an East Africa island resort.

Steven Weber and Kenesha Antoine were staying in a partially submerged cabin at Tanzania’s Manta Resort, off Pemba Island, when he swam to their underwater bedroom window with a waterproof proposal note on Thursday but, at some point, ran out of oxygen, the BBC and CNN reported.

Video taken by Antoine and shared on Facebook shows Weber paddling outside of the window while pressing the two-sided note against the glass for her to read from inside. The letter asked Antoine if she would marry him but Weber, who swam with just a snorkeling mask and fins, never heard her answer.