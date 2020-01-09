Man Whose Employer Gave Out BBQ Sauce For Holiday Gift Gets Fired For Spicy Tweet

Barbecue sauce is usually for grilling, but a Canadian man’s saucy tweet complaining about his employer’s holiday gift of the condiment may have gotten him fired.

Hussien Mehaidli, of the British Columbia town of Burnaby, had worked for six years as a general manager for Fastenal, a US-based wholesaler of construction materials that operates across Canada.

But he was fired last month after grumbling on Twitter about his company’s annual holiday gift ― a bottle of barbecue sauce that sells on Amazon for $5.99 and a wooden grill scraper with the Fastenal logo. according to CTVNews.ca.

In previous years, Mehaidli complained, Fastenal doled out gift boxes filled with candy, beef jerky, cookies and M&Ms.

“We always really appreciated that,” he told CTVNews. He added: “I work really hard. We get pushed really hard to reach our sales goals. I felt I gave this company so much and I felt really disrespected when I was given barbecue sauce as a holiday gift.”

Feeling burned ― and a little fried ― Mehaidli posted his feelings on the anonymous Twitter account he used mainly to follow news and sports. He made a point to tag Fastenal.

“What kind of multi-billion dollar company gifts it’s Canadian employees barbecue sauce as a holiday gift?” he asked in the since-deleted tweet. “Yet the USA employees stuff their face with an actual holiday gift box!”