Man Plummets Into Sinkhole As He Waits For Bus, Finds Horror Below

A New York City man was waiting for a bus recently when he fell into a sinkhole that held another horrific surprise for him ― a swarm of rats. (See the accident below.)
Leonard Shoulders, 33, suffered a broken arm and broken leg in the 12- to 15-foot plummet after the ground gave way on a Bronx sidewalk, his brother, Greg White, told the New York Daily News on Monday.
“He couldn’t move, and the rats were crawling all over him,” White said. “He didn’t scream, because he didn’t want the rats going into his mouth.”
The victim’s mother, Cindy White, had similar comments for NBC New York. “He’s traumatized,” she said.
“The rats down there were ridiculous, they were so big,” White said her son told her.
Emergency crews took about a half-hour to rescue him and Shoulders was hospitalized, NBC reported.
“He’s alive.” Cindy White said. “Thank God.”