Man Plummets Into Sinkhole As He Waits For Bus, Finds Horror Below

A New York City man was waiting for a bus recently when he fell into a sinkhole that held another horrific surprise for him ― a swarm of rats. (See the accident below.)

Leonard Shoulders, 33, suffered a broken arm and broken leg in the 12- to 15-foot plummet after the ground gave way on a Bronx sidewalk, his brother, Greg White, told the New York Daily News on Monday.

“He couldn’t move, and the rats were crawling all over him,” White said. “He didn’t scream, because he didn’t want the rats going into his mouth.”