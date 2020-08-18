Marco Rubio Decimated For Tweet Criticising DNC For Celebrity Host Eva Longoria

Senator Marco Rubio was ripped Monday on Twitter after he criticised the Democratic National Convention for having actor and activist Eva Longoria host the event.

“Brilliant move! No one is more in touch with the challenges & obstacles faced by everyday Americans than actors & celebrities,” Rubio tweeted alongside a video of Longoria emceeing the event.

Longoria, known best for her role on “Desperate Housewives,” has a long-running history of political activism, philanthropy and advocacy for disadvantaged groups. She’s been a vocal advocate of political issues faced by Latino communities and in 2012 created the Eva Longoria Foundation to help Latino families through education and entrepreneurship. She was also a top fundraiser for former President Barack Obama and national co-chair of his 2012 reelection campaign. She’s spoken at the last two Democratic National Conventions, in Charlotte, North Carolina, in 2012 and Philadelphia in 2016. She also co-founded the Latino Victory Fund, an organisation that works to build Latino representation in politics, which was the first national Latino group to endorse Joe Biden for president.

Longoria’s political résumé aside, some critics noted that a former reality TV star and real estate mogul currently leads Rubio’s party and happens to be president of the United States. Others noted the lineups at previous Republican National Conventions.

