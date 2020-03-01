After surprising fans with a special float appearance at the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade on Saturday night, Sam Smith continued to enjoy the celebrations at the festival’s official after party. Fans had been expecting a mind-blowing performance, and the 27-year-old musician certainly delivered on that promise, appearing on stage at Hordern Pavilion in a giant red dress.

The show-stopping outfit featured the word ‘equality’ sprawled across it, while Sam belted out the high notes to popular hit, Promises.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time. I’ve been shitting myself all day. I love you Sydney and I love being queer x,” the singer wrote on Instagram and Twitter next to a photo of their bold outfit after the even. In another post they wrote, “No longer a Mardi Gras virgin. That was the best sex I ever had”. Many fans were blown away and shared the love on social media.

WE LOVE YOU QUEEENNN!!!!! 😩❤️❤️❤️😭❤️❤️ — Lewis (@lewniverse) February 29, 2020

oh damn, darling, that's friggin fabulous!!!!! — Kespe is made of Starstuff 🌌❄🌟 (@KesRunsSlow) February 29, 2020

OMG that looks amazing !!!!! I am so proud of you Sam 😍⚓️ — Sophie ⚓️🎧🎤🎶 (@sophiehmusic95) February 29, 2020

Beautiful. Absolutely wonderful to see you happy in yourself. — Zedrobber (@zedrobber) February 29, 2020

Love you❤️shine bright like the diamond you are💍 — Josh is proud of Jess💙 (@JoshMurph17) February 29, 2020

After the Parade, now it’s time to PARTY! Happy Mardi Gras. Now we’ll dance until dawn 🌈 pic.twitter.com/VLqfhny5Mi — Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras (@sydneymardigras) February 29, 2020

Dua Lipa and Kesha also performed at the after party, with Dua even sharing some fun snaps of her and Sam dancing away in the early hours of Sunday morning. The 24-year-old pulled all the stops with her outfit, wearing a rainbow crop and matching skirt, teamed with bright roller skates to take her performance to the next level. ″🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈JUST 4 U SYDNEY🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈,” she wrote on Instagram.

Kesha cantando "Raising Hell" en el festival Mardi Gras en Sydney. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3h8umOpOQX — Kesha Spain (@KeshaRoseSP) February 29, 2020

Kesha at Mardi Gras Festival in Sydney pic.twitter.com/VGt0oDVxaS — The Kesha Discord Squad (@KeshaDiscord) February 29, 2020

In 2020 the theme of the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade was “What Matters”. This was the 42nd Mardi Gras parade since the protest march in 1978. There were 200 groups and floats that made a splash in glitter and latex down Oxford Street, with over 12,000 participants taking part in the parade. Meanwhile there were around 200,000 spectators also present to join the celebrations and cheer on the procession. Sam Smith surprised members of LGBTQ organisation, Twenty10 when they joined their float that made its way down Oxford Street. Wearing a bold green patterned jacket over a laced top, Sam danced along while waving to spectators and posing for photographs.

Brendon Thorne via Getty Images Sam Smith celebrates during the 2020 Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade on February 29, 2020 in Sydney, Australia.

Brendon Thorne via Getty Images Dua Lipa poses for a photo during the 2020 Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade on February 29, 2020 in Sydney, Australia.