Mariah Carey Sounds Off On Look-Alike Christmas Ornament: 'Not Approved'

NBC via Getty Images Mariah Carey would like a word, please.

All Mariah Carey wants for Christmas ― is a different-looking Christmas ornament. The Queen of Christmas pop weighed in on a certain holiday bauble ― crafted in her likeness ― after CNN Politics senior campaign editor Kyle Blaine tweeted about an ornament that his significant other gifted him for Christmas. “My husband and I exchange ornaments every year and this year he got me @MariahCarey, which is very festive!” Blaine tweeted on Thursday alongside a photo of the ornament hanging from his Christmas tree.

My husband and I exchange ornaments every year and this year he got me @MariahCarey which is very festive! pic.twitter.com/ovzQwe8tG6 — Kyle Blaine (@kyletblaine) December 17, 2020

Carey had a few thoughts about the decoration, which basically boiled down to: “I don’t know her.” “This is... Not approved,” the “All I Want For Christmas” singer wrote of the ornament, adding an emoji with a neutral face. She added: “But it’s the thought that counts.”

This is... Not approved 😐



(But it's the thought that counts) https://t.co/wMAOBQ2BgS — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 17, 2020

Fans had varying reactions to the ornament itself, and Blaine had an incredibly good-natured response to Carey’s diss. “Drag me queen,” he tweeted. A few hours later, Blaine reported he was feeling “mixed emotions to get so many private messages congratulating me on getting completely and utterly wrecked by MC.”

Drag me queen — Kyle Blaine (@kyletblaine) December 17, 2020

Lots of mixed emotions to get so many private messages congratulating me on getting completely and utterly wrecked by MC — Kyle Blaine (@kyletblaine) December 17, 2020