Mariah Carey has officially decreed that “Christmas starts now” in yet another epic and totally ridiculous video posted on her Twitter account. As you may recall, the pop songstress and apparent Queen of Christmas posted a festive video on social media on 1 November, declaring that because Halloween was over for another year, it was time to look ahead to the Christmas period. Well, as she says in her latest visual offering, she’s now “kicked it into high gear”.

Twitter/Mariah Carey A few snapshots of Mariah Carey's incredible new festive video

A beautifully-lit Mariah appears in the video surrounded by festive decorations and weirdly retro technology, which quite obviously begins with the line: “Oh, I didn’t see you there.” “You know,” she explains. “People always ask me, ‘Mimi, Mimi, tell us when Christmas starts?’. You think it’s magic? That Christmas spirit just fills the air? Not quite.” Pushing buttons and pulling levers in her wintery den (dubbed the “Christmas Control Centre”, Mariah continues: “I’ve been here, making sure everything’s in perfect order behind the scenes.” Maniacally shaking some jingle bells, she adds: “You know I started early this year, but now it’s time to kick it into hiiiigh geeeear.”