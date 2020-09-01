Mariah Carey won’t be joining the long list of celebrities defending Ellen DeGeneres as she faces allegations that she fostered a toxic work environment on her long-running talk show.

The R&B icon reflected on her own brush with DeGeneres years ago, when the host essentially manipulated Carey into revealing she was pregnant amid rumours that she was expecting a child with then-husband Nick Cannon.

Reflecting on the 2008 interview in an expansive Vulture profile published on Monday, Carey said that she was “extremely uncomfortable” with the exchange at the time.

During her appearance on the talk show, DeGeneres appeared to surprise Carey by mentioning the speculation about her personal life.

“Don’t discuss that,” a shocked Carey said in response, before DeGeneres handed her a flute of champagne, in an attempt by the host to get Carey to prove she wasn’t pregnant. “I can’t believe you did this to me, Ellen.”

When Carey pretended to sip from the glass, DeGeneres declared that she was indeed pregnant.