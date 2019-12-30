HuffPost AU 3rd Party Marie Claire on sale now.

Marie Claire magazine has joined forces with Australia’s biggest and brightest names with its special February issue to call for Indigenous recognition in the constitution. Miranda Tapsell, Samantha Harris and Jessica Mauboy front the “It’s Time” cover which demands the acknowledgement of Indigenous people in the Australian constitution, the same reform that’s called for in the Uluru Statement from the Heart. “Real change doesn’t happen unless everyone pushes for it,” Tapsell told the publication. “Australians have the power to fix this (by voting in a referendum), and they have to make it a priority.”

The Uluru Statement from the Heart calls for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to be officially recognised in the Australian constitution, perhaps in the form of an elected group of First Nations people that would advise parliament on laws affecting Indigenous people. In order for the Australian constitution to change, the country would have to vote in a referendum, a movement which is a no brainer for academic Dr Susan Carland. “We’ve seen it happen with same-sex marriage and the plastic bag ban,” she told Marie Claire. “We’re stagnating on this issue of proper treatment and respect of Indigenous Australians and proper acknowledgement of Indigenous history. We need a public push for change.” Australia is the only major Commonwealth country that does not acknowledge, or have a treaty with its First Nations people. Marie Claire editor Nicky Briger said it is not an Indigenous issue but an “Australian issue.” “The gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians remains our greatest shame,” she said. The fact there is no official First Nations voice in parliament could offer an explanation to the government’s failure to close the gap around health and social disadvantage of Indigenous people.