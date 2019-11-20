Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images Marie Kondo has built an empire encouraging people to throw away their stuff. Now she wants you to buy... more stuff.

Marie Kondo’s well-organized empire sits high above us and our affinity to collect stuff. It celebrates minimalism and encourages us mere mortals to keep only the items that “spark joy.”

Or, it turns out, things that spark joy for ― and put money in ― Kondo’s pocket. Because now that your home is empty, the time is right to start filling it up again with things from Kondo’s new online store.

The woman who has written best-selling books, starred in a hit Netflix show about freeing yourself from your crap and is the reason your childhood bedroom is now a gym is now shilling “dumb crap you don’t need.”