Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked her neighbour at the US Capitol — Representative Marie Newman — by erecting an anti-transgender sign outside her office on Wednesday.

Newman, whose daughter is transgender, is an advocate of the Equality Act, a bill that would ban discrimination against people based on sexual orientation and gender identity. The House is expected to vote on the bill this week.

In a video posted to Twitter, Taylor Greene, a QAnon supporter who was stripped of her House committee assignments earlier this month over her bigotry and conspiracy-mongering, can be seen putting up the anti-transgender sign before smiling and dusting off her hands: