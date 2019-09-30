Ivanka Trump’s family has gone to the dark side ― or at least that’s what one photo might suggest.

President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter proclaimed the Force “strong in my family” while sharing a family photo that included a pint-sized Stormtrooper from the “Star Wars” films.

Unfortunately for her, actor and Trump critic Mark Hamill, who starred as Jedi Master Luke Skywalker in the original film trilogy, was quick to offer an edit to her caption.

“You misspelled ‘fraud,’” he said while adding the hashtag #GoForceYourself.