Mark Hamill Reveals Secret Yearlong 'Agony' After Filming 'Empire Strikes Back'

“Star Wars” icon Mark Hamill revealed over the weekend on Twitter that the end of filming “The Empire Strikes Back” was especially tough on him ― because he had to keep one of the industry’s biggest secrets for more than a year.

And he couldn’t even tell his co-stars.

On Sunday, Hamill retweeted a fan’s post featuring a behind-the-scenes image from the film’s climax, where his character, Luke Skywalker, learns that Darth Vader is his father.

The actor said a different line was spoken on the set to keep the plot twist a secret ― which led to a year of “agony” as he had to keep it under wraps until the film’s premiere: