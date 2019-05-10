Mark Hamill Saddles Sarah Huckabee Sanders With A Scathing New Job Title

Old comments by White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders are going viral again ― and not in a good way.

In December, Sanders said she hoped to be remembered as “transparent and honest” for her role as chief spokesperson for President Donald Trump. But last month, special counsel Robert Mueller’s report said Sanders admitted that she lied to reporters after James Comey was fired as director of the FBI.

Now, her “transparent and honest” remarks are being passed around anew, prompting “Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill to say there was a place where that still might be true.

Then, Hamill gave Sanders a new job title to use in this world: