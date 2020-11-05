Mark Ruffalo Schools Donald Trump Over Mail-In Ballots After US President's Latest Twitter Tirade

Mark Ruffalo has taken it upon himself to try and explain to Donald Trump how mail-in voting works, as the current president awaits the results of the US election.

Having already falsely claimed victory in the election on Wednesday morning, despite all the votes legitimately cast having not been counted, and the result not yet being clear, Trump later tweeted that he was unimpressed with the way things were turning out.

Check who is winning the US Election live count

“Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled,” the US leader wrote.

“Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted. VERY STRANGE, and the ‘pollsters’ got it completely & historically wrong!”