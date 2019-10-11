Mark Ruffalo: 'Kindness' Is Irrelevant Until George W Bush Is 'Brought To Justice'

Mark Ruffalo is the latest celebrity to weigh in on the controversy over Ellen DeGeneres and George W. Bush ― and his take is a little different from some of the others in Hollywood.

On Tuesday, Reese Witherspoon and Kristen Bell were slammed on social media for showing support for DeGeneres, who had said that she and Bush were “friends” with different beliefs. The talk show host was responding to critics of her sitting and laughing with the former Republican president at a Dallas Cowboys game.

“When I say be kind to one another, I don’t mean only the people that think the same way that you do. I mean be kind to everyone,” DeGeneres said.

Ruffalo tweeted Wednesday to offer his two cents on the matter, saying that “we can’t even begin to talk about kindness” until Bush is “brought to justice for the crimes of the Iraq War.”