Mark Wahlberg Dodges Mandatory Hotel Quarantine After Arriving In Australia

GC Images Actor Mark Wahlberg, seen here in Los Angeles last month, has flown into Australia and reportedly dodged hotel quarantine. More than 36,000 Australians are trying to get home while arrivals are capped at 4,000 people per week, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs and Defence.

There are more than 36,000 Australians stranded overseas due to flight caps into the country -- 8,000 of those are considered vulnerable, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs and Defence (DFAT).

But Hollywood superstar Mark Wahlberg on Monday flew into Sydney, where he reportedly avoided compulsory hotel quarantine and boarded a second flight to the trendy beachside town of Byron Bay.

Mark will apparently complete 14 days of self-isolation with his entourage at a Byron Bay mansion.

The Daily Telegraph reports the actor, 49, was granted special permission from New South Wales Health to quarantine at a private property, which is reportedly costing $400,000.

The number of Australians allowed to return home has been limited to 4,000 a week since July. Since then, a predicted 100,000 Australians have scrambled to get home, with some families forking out up to $50,000 to secure their passage into Australia safely.

Many Australians trying to return home are complaining of repeated flight cancellations or being “bumped” off flights in favour of business or first-class passengers, sometimes within hours of departure.