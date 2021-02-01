Getty Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg reached out to Australian politicians over new media rules.

Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg called Australian treasurer Josh Frydenberg to chat about the rules that would make internet giants pay for news, but failed to talk him down from the plans.



Frydenberg told the ABC’s ‘Insiders’ Zuckerberg “reached out to talk about the code and the impact on Facebook″, and a “constructive discussion” followed last week between the social media billionaire, the treasurer and communications minister Paul Fletcher.

“No, Mark Zuckerberg didn’t convince me to back down,” Frydenberg told the program, adding that the famous CEO was taking the proposed policy change “seriously”.

“It was a very constructive discussion.”

Frydenberg said Prime Minister Scott Morrison was in talks with the CEO and president of Microsoft about potentially expanding its search engine Bing in Australia.

“This is world-leading,” the treasurer quipped.

“Zuckerberg, Frydenberg what’s the difference? Except a few billion dollars I suppose.”

