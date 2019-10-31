Axed Marngrook Footy Show 'Not Going Down Without A Fight' Says Presenter Leila Gurruwiwi

For the past 12 years Leila Gurruwiwi and her Marngrook Footy Show colleagues have presented a popular sports panel program that serves Australia’s Indigenous audience and beyond.

This week SBS axed the NITV show, but Leila says she, the show’s creator and host Grant Hansen, and the rest of the team behind it are “not going down without a fight” and “hope that common sense prevails”.

Since Wednesday’s confirmation that Marngrook Footy Show would no longer be airing on Indigenous produced TV station NITV, an online petition has fuelled momentum as it campaigns for the show to continue on another network, if not SBS or NITV.

“The petition is great and is a clear indication of how many people watch and support the Marngrook Footy Show,” Leila told HuffPost Australia.