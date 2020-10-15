Mary Trump Predicts How Donald Trump Would React To An Election Loss

The president, who has been trailing Biden in the polls, told a rally audience in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday that Biden is the worst presidential candidate of all time. He said it would be “disgusting” if he lost to the Democrat.

On Tuesday, CNN host Don Lemon asked the president’s niece — a clinical psychologist who published a tell-all book about her uncle and family in July — how she thinks Trump might react if he loses his reelection bid, given his upbringing and “who he is.”

Mary Trump said her uncle Donald Trump is in for a “rough ride” should his Democratic opponent Joe Biden win the presidential election.

Mary Trump’s father, Fred Trump Jr., died in 1981 from a heart attack due to complications from alcoholism. He had, for a time, been a potential heir to the Trump business, but left the company to work for an airline. In an interview last year with The Washington Post, the president said he regretted pressuring his brother about the decision to leave the family business.“I do regret having put pressure on him,” Trump told the outlet. “It was just not his thing. . . . I think the mistake that we made was we assumed that everybody would like it. That would be the biggest mistake.”

If Trump does end up losing, “he’s setting himself up to look really bad,” his niece assessed. “He’s not going to take it well. Losing is not an acceptable thing in my family. My grandfather set his business up and his family up as a zero-sum game, and that meant only one person could win and everybody else needed to lose.”

“In order to win, Donald was trained to do everything it took, whether it’s lying, cheating or stealing.”

She also said that for the first time in his life, her uncle has almost nobody left to bail him out ― a pressure she said he’s very unfamiliar with.

Trump’s niece characterised the president’s recent behaviour ― including a desperate plea at Tuesday’s rally for suburban women to “please like me” ― as being “uncharacteristically obviously weak” and something he would typically have criticised others for.

Watch the interview here.