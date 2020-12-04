Mary Trump: Here's Why My Uncle Won't Run For President Again In 2024

Mary Trump said the notion that her uncle, President Donald Trump, might run for a second term in 2024 is “preposterous.”

“I think that this, initially, was probably an idea that was floated to him in order to assuage his wounded ego after he so decisively lost to President[-elect] Biden,” she said during an appearance on ABC’s “The View.”

“And I think it’s something he clings to as a way to maintain his relevance, which I suggested earlier is going to wane precipitously after the inauguration.”

At a White House holiday event Tuesday, the president floated the idea of running again in the next presidential election, telling the crowd: “We’re trying to do another four years. Otherwise, I’ll see you in four years.”

It’s been a month since the election, but Trump still hasn’t conceded to Democrat Joe Biden, who won 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232. Trump’s legal team is fighting fruitlessly to overturn the results in several battleground states using a baseless “stolen election” narrative rife with conspiracy theories.

Mary Trump, who authored a book about her uncle, “Too Much And Never Enough: How My Family Created The World’s Most Dangerous Man,” said there are several reasons she believes the president won’t run again.

“One of them ... is that he may be facing some serious charges at the state level, plus there are some lawsuits that he will have to grapple with,” she said. “And, of course, there is his financial exposure. So I don’t see that happening.”

The New York Times obtained copies of Donald Trump’s tax returns in September, revealing several converging financial threats, including hundreds of millions in personally guaranteed debt coming due in the next four years.

Watch the interview below.