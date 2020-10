Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

Mary Trump, the niece of President Donald Trump, has a damning question for her cousins.

In an interview with CNN’s Don Lemon on Monday, Mary Trump slammed Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump’s “breathtaking” entitlement for refusing to wear masks during last week’s presidential debate between their father and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

She asked why they chose “not only to put other people but themselves and their children at incredible risk” for COVID-19, which has now killed more than 210,000 people nationwide.

“For what exactly?” Mary Trump demanded. “That’s my question, for what?”

“My guess is that my cousins’ relationship with their father is entirely transactional. And I’m also certain that it’s conditional, just as my grandfather’s relationship with his children was,” continued Trump, a psychologist who in July published a tell-all book about the president.

“But there should be a line you’re not willing to cross, right?” she said. “So, I’m not surprised that they don’t care about the people around them who aren’t related to them. It is a bit shocking to me that they seem to be perfectly willing to put themselves and their own families at risk.”