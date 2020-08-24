Trump 'Has No Principles' And 'You Can't Trust Him,' His Sister Reportedly Said On Tape

US President Donald Trump’s sister was recorded saying that her brother “has no principles” and “you can’t trust him,” The Washington Post reported Saturday.

Maryanne Trump Barry, who was serving as a federal judge at the time, made the slashing comments to her niece Mary Trump, who was secretly recording her, the Post reported. At one point, Barry was discussing Trump’s moves in 2018 to separate immigrant children from their parents.

“All he wants to do is appeal to his base,” Barry said. “He has no principles. None. None. And his base, I mean, my God, if you were a religious person, you want to help people — not do this.”

She added: “His goddamned tweet[s] and lying, oh my God. I’m talking too freely, but you know, the change of stories, the lack of preparation, the lying — holy shit.”