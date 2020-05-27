Boy, 12, Remains Totally Calm Despite The Massive Bear Creeping Up Behind Him

A 12-year-old boy in Italy had a close encounter with a rather large bear while on a picnic with his family.

But instead of panicking, footage of the moment shows young Alessandro Breda keeping his composure so as not to spook the bear and walking away from the scene calmly.

He told local media that he had recently watched a video about bears and knew what to do.

And more importantly, what not to do as the bear approached in Trentino, in Northern Italy.