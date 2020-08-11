The Masked Singer Australia Clues: Who Is The Bushranger?

Season Two of ‘The Masked Singer’ is returning to Australian screens this year, with 12 mystery celebrities set to sing their hearts out and get viewers guessing as to who they are.
Hoping to follow in 2019 winner Cody Simpson’s footsteps, each of these stars will hide behind a dozen new masks. Competing for the title this year is The Dragonfly, The Frillneck, The Echidna, The Hammerhead, The Queen, The Kitten, The Wizard, The Cactus, The Goldfish, The Bushranger, The Puppet and The Sloth.
The guessing game continues with the clue for The Bushranger: “I’m not afraid to take the gloves off and get my hands a little dirty”.
A boxer or gardener immediately comes to mind, with some fans suggesting Danny Green, Costa Georgiadis or Jamie Durie.
Considering the show is on Channel 10, it could also be Dr Chris Brown who is a professionally trained vet and co-host of ’I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!”
Who Are The Masked Singer Judges?
This year singer Dannii Minogue, comedian Dave ‘Hughesy’ Hughes and radio host Jackie O will return as judges. Joining them on the panel is comedian Urzila Carlson who replaces previous judge Lindsay Lohan.
Where exactly is The Masked Singer from?
‘The Masked Singer’ first aired in South Korea back in 2015, and since then it has sparked spin-off versions across 17 other countries, including Australia.
Currently hosted by local media personality Gim Seong-ju, South Korea’s version is actually called ‘King of Mask Singer’ and airs on MBC (Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation).
How does The Masked Singer actually work?
The first round involves two masked contestants singing the same song, before subsequent rounds require a solo performance.
Once a contestant is eliminated they are required to reveal their identity, and the last one standing is crowned the ‘Mask King’.
South Korea’s version is known for having local stars and some K-pop names thrown in to make the show all the more exciting for its fans, but what many Aussie viewers may not know is that Hollywood is a big fan of the concept, both with its own show in the US, and the original in South Korea.
‘The Masked Singer’ continues at 7:30pm on Channel 10.