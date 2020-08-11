The Masked Singer Australia Clues: Who Is The Bushranger?

Channel 10 The Bushranger on 'The Masked Singer'

Season Two of ‘The Masked Singer’ is returning to Australian screens this year, with 12 mystery celebrities set to sing their hearts out and get viewers guessing as to who they are. Hoping to follow in 2019 winner Cody Simpson’s footsteps, each of these stars will hide behind a dozen new masks. Competing for the title this year is The Dragonfly, The Frillneck, The Echidna, The Hammerhead, The Queen, The Kitten, The Wizard, The Cactus, The Goldfish, The Bushranger, The Puppet and The Sloth.

The guessing game continues with the clue for The Bushranger: “I’m not afraid to take the gloves off and get my hands a little dirty”.

A boxer or gardener immediately comes to mind, with some fans suggesting Danny Green, Costa Georgiadis or Jamie Durie. Considering the show is on Channel 10, it could also be Dr Chris Brown who is a professionally trained vet and co-host of ’I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!”

Chris Hyde via Getty Images Costa Georgiadis poses during the 2019 TV WEEK Logie Awards Nominations Party at The Star Gold Coast on May 26, 2019 in Gold Coast, Australia.

Chris Hyde via Getty Images Chris Brown attends the TV WEEK Logie Awards Nominations Party at The Star on May 27, 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia.

Who Are The Masked Singer Judges? This year singer Dannii Minogue, comedian Dave ‘Hughesy’ Hughes and radio host Jackie O will return as judges. Joining them on the panel is comedian Urzila Carlson who replaces previous judge Lindsay Lohan.

Channel 10 'The Masked Singer' judges Dannii Minogue, Urzila Carlson, host Osher Gunsberg and judges Dave Hughs and Jackie O