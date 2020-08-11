The Masked Singer Australia Clues: Who Is The Cactus?

Channel 10 The Cactus on 'The Masked Singer'

Season Two of ‘The Masked Singer’ is returning to Australian screens this year, with 12 mystery celebrities set to sing their hearts out and get viewers guessing as to who they are. Hoping to follow in 2019 winner Cody Simpson’s footsteps, each of these stars will hide behind a dozen new masks. Competing for the title this year is The Dragonfly, The Frillneck, The Echidna, The Hammerhead, The Queen, The Kitten, The Wizard, The Cactus, The Goldfish, The Bushranger, The Puppet and The Sloth.

The guessing game continues with the clue for The Cactus: “Don’t let my looks fool you. I’m dangerous but I would rather keep that private.”

The comments have been flooding in on Instagram, with some viewers suggesting it’s musician Sia, who is known for being extremely private. Meanwhile one fan wrote: “Vanessa Amorosi, she has a song called Hazardous which is a synonym”. Lucy Durack and Ruby Rose have also been suggestions.

Steve Granitz via Getty Images Sia arrives at the The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.