The Masked Singer Australia Clues: Who Is The Dragonfly?

Season Two of ‘The Masked Singer’ is returning to Australian screens this year, with 12 mystery celebrities set to sing their hearts out and get viewers guessing as to who they are. Hoping to follow in 2019 winner Cody Simpson’s footsteps, each of these stars will hide behind a dozen new masks. Competing for the title this year is The Dragonfly, The Frillneck, The Echidna, The Hammerhead, The Queen, The Kitten, The Wizard, The Cactus, The Goldfish, The Bushranger, The Puppet and The Sloth.

Getting the guessing game started with the first clue is The Dragonfly. “I may be classically trained, but I’m famous for some other moves,” a female voice says in the clue shared by Channel 10.

Tina Smigielski/Channel 10 The Dragonfly on 'The Masked Singer Australia'

People have begun guessing on social media, with suggestions such as Dami Im or Emma Watkins. Singer Kate Miller-Heidke and ‘Australia’s Got Talent’ judge Lucy Durack have also been thrown into the mix. Dami Im

Chris Hyde via Getty Images Dami Im performs during Eurovision - Australia Decides at Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre on February 08, 2020 in Gold Coast, Australia.

Former ‘The X Factor’ winner Dami Im has a Master of Music Studies in Contemporary Voice and is a classical pianist. She represented Australia in the 2016 Eurovision Song contest and appeared on Dancing With The Stars last year. “Dami Im is classically trained in piano but is famous as a pop singer,” one fan wrote on Instagram after Channel 10 shared the clue. “Dami Im!! Singer/Songwriter/Musician - Degree in Music for classical piano and Masters Degree in Voice, has been on DWTS with ‘some other moves’,” wrote another. Emma Watkins

Lisa Maree Williams via Getty Images Emma Watkins of The Wiggles perform on stage during a live-streaming event at the Sydney Opera House on June 13, 2020 in Sydney, Australia.