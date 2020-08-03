The Masked Singer Australia Clues: Who Is The Frillneck?

Channel 10 The Frillneck on 'The Masked Singer Australia'

Season Two of ‘The Masked Singer’ is returning to Australian screens this year, with 12 mystery celebrities set to sing their hearts out and get viewers guessing as to who they are. Hoping to follow in 2019 winner Cody Simpson’s footsteps, each of these stars will hide behind a dozen new masks. Competing for the title this year is The Dragonfly, The Frillneck, The Echidna, The Hammerhead, The Queen, The Kitten, The Wizard, The Cactus, The Goldfish, The Bushranger, The Puppet and The Sloth.

The guessing game continues with the clue for The Frillneck. “I’ve always been a stand up guy who hangs with birds of a feather,” a male voice says in the clue shared by Channel 10.

People have begun guessing on social media, with suggestions going two ways depending on how the clue is interpreted. Given the “stand up guy” element, many fans are pointing towards names of famous comedians. Sam Pang, Tom Gleeson, Ed Kavalee and Peter Helliar have already been thrown into the mix. “Sam Pang. Hanging with Chrissy Swan,” one viewer wrote on Instagram, linking both the “stand up guy” and “birds of a feather” components in one. Judge Jackie O was very impressed, though her response may suggest he’s not the one – unless she’s trying to throw us off. “That’s an amazing guess,” she wrote.

Sam Tabone via Getty Images Chrissie Swan and Sam Pang pictured in 2017

As for former Gold Logie winner Tom Gleeson, some fans have done their detective work to determine if his contract permits he can appear on Channel 10. “Tom Gleeson left the Weekly recently, and he did work on This Week Live back in the day (which was on Channel 10),” one person commented. Robert Irwin has also been suggested by some, as he is surrounded by many animals every day at Australia Zoo.

Lisa Maree Williams via Getty Images Robert Irwin poses in the awards room during the 33rd Annual ARIA Awards 2019 at The Star on November 27, 2019 in Sydney, Australia.