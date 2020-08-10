The Masked Singer Australia Clues: Who Is The Goldfish?

Channel 10 The Goldfish on 'The Masked Singer Australia'

Season Two of ‘The Masked Singer’ is returning to Australian screens this year, with 12 mystery celebrities set to sing their hearts out and get viewers guessing as to who they are. Hoping to follow in 2019 winner Cody Simpson’s footsteps, each of these stars will hide behind a dozen new masks. Competing for the title this year is The Dragonfly, The Frillneck, The Echidna, The Hammerhead, The Queen, The Kitten, The Wizard, The Cactus, The Goldfish, The Bushranger, The Puppet and The Sloth.

The guessing game continues with the clue for The Goldfish: “I’m not just got. I’m quite precious... and a lot tougher than I look.” One video shared on the show’s Instagram account features the celebrity saying: “I may forget you, but you won’t forget me”.

Given the mention of ‘gold’ in the clue, female olympians such as Stephanie Rice and Leisel Jones have come to the minds of viewers. The ‘gold’ could also be referring to a Gold Logie. Some fans have suggested Kate Ritchie or Lisa McCune who’ve won the top gong in the past. Another guess was rather clever: Julia Morris. Does she have the memory of a goldfish after her Logies blunder in 2015? “Julia Morris - she forgot to announce the nominees at the 2015 Logies Awards,” one viewer wrote on Instagram. She’s also a host of ‘I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!’ so you need to be tough to rough it out in the jungle. The Goldfish will be going up against The Puppet on Monday August 10 when the show premieres. Who Are The Masked Singer Judges? This year singer Dannii Minogue, comedian Dave ‘Hughesy’ Hughes and radio host Jackie O will return as judges. Joining them on the panel is comedian Urzila Carlson who replaces previous judge Lindsay Lohan.

