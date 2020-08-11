The Masked Singer Australia Clues: Who Is The Hammerhead?

Channel 10 The Hammerhead on 'The Masked Singer'

Season Two of ‘The Masked Singer’ is returning to Australian screens this year, with 12 mystery celebrities set to sing their hearts out and get viewers guessing as to who they are. Hoping to follow in 2019 winner Cody Simpson’s footsteps, each of these stars will hide behind a dozen new masks. Competing for the title this year is The Dragonfly, The Frillneck, The Echidna, The Hammerhead, The Queen, The Kitten, The Wizard, The Cactus, The Goldfish, The Bushranger, The Puppet and The Sloth. Update: The Hammerhead on ‘The Masked Singer Australia’ has been unmasked: It’s Michael Bevan.

The guessing game continues with the clue for The Hammerhead: “I’ve never started a fight... but I always nail them in the end!”

With a clue like that, many think this celebrity is someone who’s very handy. Perhaps ‘The Block’ host Scott Cam or Barry Du Bois from ‘The Living Room’? One viewer had another idea, suggesting professional boxer Anthony Mundine. “I’m saying Anthony Mundine... Going with the different angle of nailing/hammering an opponent in the ring!!! And he sings/rap... He has done a cpl of songs(even though not well known)with other music yet to be released.. yep I’m going with him for now... (sic),” they wrote on Instagram. Who Are The Masked Singer Judges? This year singer Dannii Minogue, comedian Dave ‘Hughesy’ Hughes and radio host Jackie O will return as judges. Joining them on the panel is comedian Urzila Carlson who replaces previous judge Lindsay Lohan.

Channel 10 'The Masked Singer' judges Dannii Minogue, Urzila Carlson, host Osher Gunsberg and judges Dave Hughes and Jackie O