‘The Masked Singer’ judge Urzila Carlson has opened up about what she will be looking out for when trying to determine who the celebrities are behind the masks. The comedian said physical traits such as the height and size of the person can make a big difference, though it’s only possible to properly see these in person. Speaking to HuffPost Australia before she began filming this past week, Urzila said she struggled to identify the contestants by just watching TV promos.

Channel 10 'The Masked Singer' judge Urzila Carlson

“Well I had a look at them and was like… I’m not 100% sure because it’s difficult to guess the height and the size,” she said. “When you’re just at home you’re just seeing it on telly. “The television can add eight kilos,” she laughed. This year 12 mystery celebrities are set to sing their hearts out and get viewers guessing as to who they are.

Hoping to follow in 2019 winner Cody Simpson’s footsteps, each of these stars will hide behind a dozen new masks. Competing for the title this year is The Dragonfly, The Frillneck, The Echidna, The Hammerhead, The Queen, The Kitten, The Wizard, The Cactus, The Goldfish, The Bushranger, The Puppet and The Sloth. While Channel 10 has been dropping clues ahead of the show’s premiere, Urzila again said she’s all about the visual elements and less about the wordplay. “I didn’t listen to the clues, I’m literally just going with the colourful stuff.” Who Are The Masked Singer Judges? This year singer Dannii Minogue, comedian Dave ‘Hughesy’ Hughes and radio host Jackie O will return as judges. Joining them on the panel is comedian Urzila Carlson who replaces previous judge Lindsay Lohan.

Channel 10 'The Masked Singer' judges Dannii Minogue, Urzila Carlson, host Osher Gunsberg and judges Dave Hughs and Jackie O