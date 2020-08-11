The Masked Singer Australia Clues: Who Is The Kitten?

Channel 10 The Kitten on 'The Masked Singer'

Season Two of ‘The Masked Singer’ is returning to Australian screens this year, with 12 mystery celebrities set to sing their hearts out and get viewers guessing as to who they are. Hoping to follow in 2019 winner Cody Simpson’s footsteps, each of these stars will hide behind a dozen new masks. Competing for the title this year is The Dragonfly, The Frillneck, The Echidna, The Hammerhead, The Queen, The Kitten, The Wizard, The Cactus, The Goldfish, The Bushranger, The Puppet and The Sloth.

The guessing game continues with the clue for The Kitten: “You wouldn’t say I’m shy. Maybe that’s why I feel the cold so often”.

Channel 10 personalities such as Julia Morris and Carrie Bickmore have been frequent guesses on Instagram so far as they’re certainly not shy in front of the camera. One person suggested it would be a Winter Olympian given the “cold” reference in the clue. Tanya Hennessy, Natalie Bassingthwaighte, Tina Arena, Kylie Minogue and Em Rusciano have also popped up as fan guesses. Who Are The Masked Singer Judges? This year singer Dannii Minogue, comedian Dave ‘Hughesy’ Hughes and radio host Jackie O will return as judges. Joining them on the panel is comedian Urzila Carlson who replaces previous judge Lindsay Lohan.

Channel 10 'The Masked Singer' judges Dannii Minogue, Urzila Carlson, host Osher Gunsberg and judges Dave Hughs and Jackie O