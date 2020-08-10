The Masked Singer Australia Clues: Who Is The Puppet?

Season Two of ‘The Masked Singer’ is returning to Australian screens this year, with 12 mystery celebrities set to sing their hearts out and get viewers guessing as to who they are.
Hoping to follow in 2019 winner Cody Simpson’s footsteps, each of these stars will hide behind a dozen new masks. Competing for the title this year is The Dragonfly, The Frillneck, The Echidna, The Hammerhead, The Queen, The Kitten, The Wizard, The Cactus, The Goldfish, The Bushranger, The Puppet and The Sloth.
The guessing game continues with the clue for The Puppet.
“I’ve had my brush with royalty and a long time in a court of law,” a male voice says in the clue shared by Channel 10.
He also says in a separate clip, “I can’t wait to go up and put on a show”.
One fan has suggest ’The Chaser’s supernerd, Issa Schultz. He has rubbed shoulders with Zara Phillips at the Gold Coast’s Magic Millions event, and he’s surely got a thorough knowledge of the legal system that comes in handy when he’s on TV.
Comedian Shaun Micallef is another guess, as he’s previously worked as a solicitor for a decade, while artist Anh Do has a business law degree and attended a 2018 event where Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were present.
This is a tough one for sure, but we might get a better idea when The Puppet goes up against The Goldfish on Monday August 10 when the show premieres.
Who Are The Masked Singer Judges?
This year singer Dannii Minogue, comedian Dave ‘Hughesy’ Hughes and radio host Jackie O will return as judges. Joining them on the panel is comedian Urzila Carlson who replaces previous judge Lindsay Lohan.
Where exactly is The Masked Singer from?
The Masked Singer first aired in South Korea back in 2015, and since then it has sparked spin-off versions across 17 other countries, including Australia.
Currently hosted by local media personality Gim Seong-ju, South Korea’s version is actually called King of Mask Singer and airs on MBC (Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation).
How does The Masked Singer actually work?
The first round involves two masked contestants singing the same song, before subsequent rounds require a solo performance.
Once a contestant is eliminated they are required to reveal their identity, and the last one standing is crowned the ‘Mask King’.
South Korea’s version is known for having local stars and some K-pop names thrown in to make the show all the more exciting for its fans, but what many Aussie viewers may not know is that Hollywood is a big fan of the concept, both with its own show in the US, and the original in South Korea.
‘The Masked Singer’ premieres on Monday August 10 at 7:30pm on Channel 10.