The Masked Singer Australia Clues: Who Is The Queen?

Channel 10 The Queen on 'The Masked Singer Australia'

Season Two of ‘The Masked Singer’ is returning to Australian screens this year, with 12 mystery celebrities set to sing their hearts out and get viewers guessing as to who they are. Hoping to follow in 2019 winner Cody Simpson’s footsteps, each of these stars will hide behind a dozen new masks. Competing for the title this year is The Dragonfly, The Frillneck, The Echidna, The Hammerhead, The Queen, The Kitten, The Wizard, The Cactus, The Goldfish, The Bushranger, The Puppet and The Sloth.

The guessing game continues with the clue for The Queen: “My sporting pedigree can’t be denied... but doesn’t that just take the cake”.

Given the ‘sporting pedigree’ element, the clue suggests this person is an athlete or has a family member in the field. Meanwhile taking the cake seems to point we have a creative chef on our hands, or perhaps a cooking show contestant or judge. Many comments underneath the clue on Channel 10′s Instagram page are suggesting musician Kate Miller-Heidke is the face behind the Queen mask. Yes, her 2019 Eurovision dress resembled a tiered cake, but we’re still scratching our heads when it comes to the sporty link. Could it be ‘MasterChef Australia’ judge Melissa Leong? Prior to being a food critic, she studied economic and social sciences in university, so again we’re not sure where the sport pedigree category would fit in.

Chris Hyde via Getty Images Kate Miller-Heidke performs during Eurovision - Australia Decides at Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre on February 09, 2019 in Gold Coast, Australia.

This is what some fans have said on Instagram: “Someone who’s an athlete, who’s possibly been on a baking show or cooking show, but their arms and waist look tiny, so maybe someone young or very thin?” “Some would say this is Courtney Act.” “I now think it’s Kate Miller-Heidke.” The Queen will be going up against The Echidna on Monday August 10 when the show premieres. Who Are The Masked Singer Judges? This year singer Dannii Minogue, comedian Dave ‘Hughesy’ Hughes and radio host Jackie O will return as judges. Joining them on the panel is comedian Urzila Carlson who replaces previous judge Lindsay Lohan.

Channel 10 'The Masked Singer' judges Dannii Minogue, Urzila Carlson, host Osher Gunsberg and judges Dave Hughs and Jackie O