The Masked Singer Australia Clues: Who Is The Queen?

Season Two of ‘The Masked Singer’ is returning to Australian screens this year, with 12 mystery celebrities set to sing their hearts out and get viewers guessing as to who they are.
Hoping to follow in 2019 winner Cody Simpson’s footsteps, each of these stars will hide behind a dozen new masks. Competing for the title this year is The Dragonfly, The Frillneck, The Echidna, The Hammerhead, The Queen, The Kitten, The Wizard, The Cactus, The Goldfish, The Bushranger, The Puppet and The Sloth.
The guessing game continues with the clue for The Queen: “My sporting pedigree can’t be denied... but doesn’t that just take the cake”.
Given the ‘sporting pedigree’ element, the clue suggests this person is an athlete or has a family member in the field. Meanwhile taking the cake seems to point we have a creative chef on our hands, or perhaps a cooking show contestant or judge.
Many comments underneath the clue on Channel 10′s Instagram page are suggesting musician Kate Miller-Heidke is the face behind the Queen mask. Yes, her 2019 Eurovision dress resembled a tiered cake, but we’re still scratching our heads when it comes to the sporty link.
Could it be ‘MasterChef Australia’ judge Melissa Leong? Prior to being a food critic, she studied economic and social sciences in university, so again we’re not sure where the sport pedigree category would fit in.
This is what some fans have said on Instagram:
“Someone who’s an athlete, who’s possibly been on a baking show or cooking show, but their arms and waist look tiny, so maybe someone young or very thin?”
“Some would say this is Courtney Act.”
“I now think it’s Kate Miller-Heidke.”
The Queen will be going up against The Echidna on Monday August 10 when the show premieres.
Who Are The Masked Singer Judges?
This year singer Dannii Minogue, comedian Dave ‘Hughesy’ Hughes and radio host Jackie O will return as judges. Joining them on the panel is comedian Urzila Carlson who replaces previous judge Lindsay Lohan.
Where exactly is The Masked Singer from?
The Masked Singer first aired in South Korea back in 2015, and since then it has sparked spin-off versions across 17 other countries, including Australia.
Currently hosted by local media personality Gim Seong-ju, South Korea’s version is actually called King of Mask Singer and airs on MBC (Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation).
How does The Masked Singer actually work?
The first round involves two masked contestants singing the same song, before subsequent rounds require a solo performance.
Once a contestant is eliminated they are required to reveal their identity, and the last one standing is crowned the ‘Mask King’.
South Korea’s version is known for having local stars and some K-pop names thrown in to make the show all the more exciting for its fans, but what many Aussie viewers may not know is that Hollywood is a big fan of the concept, both with its own show in the US, and the original in South Korea.
‘The Masked Singer’ premieres on Monday August 10 at 7:30pm on Channel 10.