The Masked Singer Australia Clues: Who Is The Sloth?

Channel 10 The Sloth on 'The Masked Singer'

Season Two of ‘The Masked Singer’ is returning to Australian screens this year, with 12 mystery celebrities set to sing their hearts out and get viewers guessing as to who they are. Hoping to follow in 2019 winner Cody Simpson’s footsteps, each of these stars will hide behind a dozen new masks. Competing for the title this year is The Dragonfly, The Frillneck, The Echidna, The Hammerhead, The Queen, The Kitten, The Wizard, The Cactus, The Goldfish, The Bushranger, The Puppet and The Sloth.

The guessing game continues with the clue for The Sloth: “I have quite the way with words even when they’re not mine”.

A few viewers are suspecting this clue points to a celebrity who is very good at lip syncing. Courtney Act was mentioned by some because of the lip sync battles on RuPaul’s Drag Race. Others think it’s ARIA award-winning artist Tones And I thanks to the Sloth’s voice in the following clip:

Another fan thought it could be ’High School Musical actor Zac Efron, who is in Australia at the moment. “Zac Efron BECAUSE in the first HSM film he did not sing some of the songs!” the person wrote on Instagram. Not too sure if the voice matches Zac’s, but this show is full of surprises. Given the fact that they have a way with words that are not particularly their own, it could also be a newsreader or actor who reads a script. Or how about a singer who does covers of other artists’ tracks? The Sloth will be going up against The Wizard on Tuesday August 11.

Don Arnold via Getty Images SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 27: Tones and I arrives for the 33rd Annual ARIA Awards 2019 at The Star on November 27, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)

Who Are The Masked Singer Judges? This year singer Dannii Minogue, comedian Dave ‘Hughesy’ Hughes and radio host Jackie O will return as judges. Joining them on the panel is comedian Urzila Carlson who replaces previous judge Lindsay Lohan.

Channel 10 'The Masked Singer' judges Dannii Minogue, Urzila Carlson, host Osher Gunsberg and judges Dave Hughs and Jackie O