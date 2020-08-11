The Masked Singer Australia Clues: Who Is The Wizard?

Channel 10 The Wizard on 'The Masked Singer Australia'

Season Two of ‘The Masked Singer’ is returning to Australian screens this year, with 12 mystery celebrities set to sing their hearts out and get viewers guessing as to who they are. Hoping to follow in 2019 winner Cody Simpson’s footsteps, each of these stars will hide behind a dozen new masks. Competing for the title this year is The Dragonfly, The Frillneck, The Echidna, The Hammerhead, The Queen, The Kitten, The Wizard, The Cactus, The Goldfish, The Bushranger, The Puppet and The Sloth.

The guessing game continues with the clue for The Wizard: “My childhood neighbours hated my singing voice... but who’s having the last laugh now?”

Our first guess is that this is a former ‘Neighbours’ actor, and judge Dannii Minogue seems to be on that wavelength too. “So many Neighbours cast guesses,” she wrote on Instagram. Viewers have suggested Jason Donovan (though not sure if he’s in Australia), Dean Geyer or Alan Fletcher who plays Dr Karl Kennedy could be the former soap star behind the mask. One fan guessed Hugh Jackman, who turned down a role on ‘Neighbours’ in the 90’s to attend the West Australian Academy of Performing Arts. Keith Urban has also been thrown into the mix as a high-profile celeb guess.

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP Jason Donovan poses for photographers upon arrival at the Olivier Awards in London, Sunday, April 8, 2018.

Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images Hugh Jackman attends the Montblanc MB01 Headphones & Summit 2+ Launch Party at World of McIntosh on March 10, 2020 in New York City.

Meanwhile another viewer delved deeper into the clue and suggested former ‘X Factor Australia’ winner Isaiah Firebrace is The Wizard. “Isaiah Firebrace. He’s dad has said that as a kid the neighbours didn’t appreciate his singing, and now he’s been to eurovision and won x-factor (sic),” the person commented. A 2017 ABC article that Isaiah’s father Wayne was interviewed for stated: “Wayne Firebrace said his son started singing at church when he was three, although the neighbours did not always appreciate his natural talent”. The Wizard will be going up against The Sloth on Tuesday August 11.

Don Arnold via Getty Images Isaiah Firebrace performs during Australia Day Live Rehearsals on January 25, 2020 in Sydney, Australia.

Who Are The Masked Singer Judges? This year singer Dannii Minogue, comedian Dave ‘Hughesy’ Hughes and radio host Jackie O will return as judges. Joining them on the panel is comedian Urzila Carlson who replaces previous judge Lindsay Lohan.

Channel 10 'The Masked Singer' judges Dannii Minogue, Urzila Carlson, host Osher Gunsberg and judges Dave Hughs and Jackie O