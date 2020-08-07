The Masked Singer Bosses Reveal How One Claustrophobic Celeb Suffered With Their Costume

While Australia’s second season of ‘The Masked Singer’ is set to premiere in a few sleeps, other countries have also been producing their versions of the show. Earlier this year the ‘The Masked Singer UK’ bosses revealed the show’s elaborate costumes proved difficult for one celebrity in particular. The star-studded singing competition sees a number of famous faces competing while hiding their identities from viewers in over-the-top outfits.

In an interview with The Sun in January, executive producers Derek McLean and Daniel Nettleton revealed that the celeb performing as Queen Bee suffers from “crippling claustrophobia”, which was triggered when she first tried her outfit on. They also revealed that, inspired by the character costumes at Disneyland, they imposed limits on how long the stars were allowed to wear their costumes for.

VINCENT DOLMAN/ITV/SHUTTERSTOCK The stars of 'The Masked Singer'

“The stars were only allowed in their costumes for 20 minutes,” Derek said. “We took inspiration from Disney. That’s how long Minnie and Mickey Mouse can be in their costumes before going doolally.” He added that the team had to be “quite strict” about their 20-minute rule, noting: “You don’t want celebrities in costumes going crazy all over the place.” Meanwhile on Monday Season Two of ‘The Masked Singer’ is returning to Australian screens, with 12 mystery celebrities set to sing their hearts out and get viewers guessing as to who they are. Hoping to follow in 2019 winner Cody Simpson’s footsteps, each of these stars will hide behind a dozen new masks. Competing for the title this year is The Dragonfly, The Frillneck, The Echidna, The Hammerhead, The Queen, The Kitten, The Wizard, The Cactus, The Goldfish, The Bushranger, The Puppet and The Sloth. Who Are The Masked Singer Judges? This year singer Dannii Minogue, comedian Dave ‘Hughesy’ Hughes and radio host Jackie O will return as judges. Joining them on the panel is comedian Urzila Carlson who replaces previous judge Lindsay Lohan.

Channel 10 'The Masked Singer' judges Dannii Minogue, Urzila Carlson, host Osher Gunsberg and judges Dave Hughs and Jackie O