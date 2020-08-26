Apart from the mystery masks and incredible voices, the cryptic clues on ‘The Masked Singer’ are what keep the show interesting. On Tuesday night former ‘The X Factor’ winner Isaiah Firebrace was unmasked as The Wizard, and his clues throughout the series held a special place in his heart, paying homage to his Indigenous heritage. Isaiah was asked about the recurring themes of his clues after he revealed his identity on stage.

“You have a lot of references to earth. What does that mean?” asked one of the judges. “My Aboriginal heritage. Yes, I’m very, very proud of that,” he said, adding, he’s “connected to the land”.

Isaiah, whose father is a Yorta Yorta man and mother a Gunditjmara woman, also mentioned where he grew up in Northern Victoria, saying, “shoutout to my hometown, Echuca-Moama”. In episode two, one of Isaiah’s clues referred to his connection to the earth. “I feel connected to the earth, grounded, but power isn’t in everyone. But when you feel it you can use it to help others,” he said.

In episode four he said: “My greatest success is not in the land of my birth. I have always travelled for my growth. I have sacrificed much in my search for wisdom, nothing of value comes easy.” Then in episode six last night, he again made mention of the earth before his elimination. “With my arms open wide I feel I can embrace all of humanity, like you I am a child of the Earth. Our combined history making us who we are, and I shall make history again tonight,” he said.

STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images Isaiah Firebrace from Australia performs with the song "Don't Come Easy", during the First Semi Final of the Eurovision Song Contest, in Kiev, Ukraine, 09 May 2017.