How To (Safely) Give Yourself, Or Someone You Live With, A Massage

Hunched away at our makeshift desks with limited movement, it’s unsurprising many of us have neck and shoulder pain – not to mention headaches – as a result of our shift to a more static, lockdown lifestyle. But it doesn’t have to be this way. While posture can play some part in the pain you might experience, it’s the lack of movement that’s the problem, says Claire Small, clinical director and physiotherapist at Pure Sports Medicine, Canary Wharf. The trick to preventing neck, shoulder and back pain, she says, is to avoid holding yourself in one position for a long period of time – we need to move more. This prevents future pain, but for lots of us who are five or six weeks into working from home, the aches and pains are already alive and kicking. So what can you do about it – and is an at-home massage a good idea? First, you’ve got to stretch it out We should stretch little and often throughout the day, rather than in one go. Karen Howell, managing director and massage therapist at Team Actuate, recommends setting a reminder every 30 minutes, where you sit up straight and stretch out your neck and shoulder muscles, or lie on the floor with your knees bent to straighten out the spine.

Simple neck stretches and shoulder rolls will ease any tension you might have built up, adds Sadie Goodson, founder of Fix Up Feel Good. Neck exercises are beneficial for those getting tension headaches, which can come from the upper joints in the neck. “Pain is a really good guide,” says Small. If you start to get pain in a certain area it’s probably because blood flow to that area is reduced. “Scan your body and be aware: am I carrying tension? Am I feeling any tension in particular?” Whatever stretches you do, make sure you do them slowly and don’t force anything – you don’t want to end up doing more damage. What about self-massage? There’s nothing wrong with massaging yourself, or someone you live with, during lockdown – it increases circulation to the muscles and soft tissue. Ideally though, these massages should be coupled with stretches and movement exercises, says Small. A three-pronged approach. Remember: avoid putting pressure on any area that is painful – if you’re experiencing pain, you might want to seek an online appointment with a physio or massage therapist. If you live alone, use a tennis ball (or a similar-sized ball) and place it between your spine and shoulder blade – never directly on your spine. Then, lean up against a wall and roll the ball up and down that area. You can also do this along your lower back area.