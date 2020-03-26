MasterChef Australia 2020 Air Date Announced

As Australians continue to engage in social distancing and stay at home, Channel Ten has delivered the goods for the couch potatoes with some exciting TV news. The air date for the highly-anticipated 2020 season of MasterChef Australia has been announced.

The show will air on Monday, 13 April at 7.30pm, the network confirmed on Thursday. This year the show will be judged by three new identities, after previous MasterChef judges, Gary Mehigan, George Calombaris and Matt Preston’s contracts weren’t renewed following 11 years with the franchise.

Sam Tabone via Getty Images New MasterChef Australia judges Andy Allen, Melissa Leong and Jock Zonfrillo during the Network 10 Melbourne Upfronts 2020 on October 11, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia.

Food writer Melissa Leong will be joined by restaurant owner and chef Jock Zonfrillo as well as MasterChef season four winner Andy Allen on the judging panel of MasterChef Australia – Back To Win. “In a nation obsessed with food, we are thrilled to welcome Jock, Melissa and Andy as judges to MasterChef Australia,” said Network 10 Chief Content Officer, Beverley McGarvey.