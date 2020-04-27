‘MasterChef Australia: Back To Win’ featured a very cheeky moment on Sunday when judge Jock Zonfrillo joked about contestant Ben Ungermann’s perhaps phallic-shaped dessert. “Is that why you’re called Big Ben?” he asked, before later joking that the dish was a “little bit stiff”.

There are apparently more of these fun moments with all three new judges – Andy Allen, Melissa Leong and Jock Zonfrillo – that don’t make it to air according to the show’s most recently eliminated contestant Ben Milbourne.

Channel 10 MasterChef Australia: Back To Win judges Andy Allen, Melissa Leong and Jock Zonfrillo

Huffpost Australia Contestant Ben Ungermann's dessert on MasterChef Australia: Back To Win on Sunday night

“All three of them are really funny people,” he told HuffPost Australia on Monday. “Once the cameras aren’t rolling, [it’s] the nice thing about the three judges to hang out with all the contestants and we get to know them really well and they get to know us really well. “But I think having fun on set is one of the things that is not seen by the camera and not aired as much as it probably could be,” he added.

“There’s always stuffing around on set. Apart from the actual cook time where everyone is really serious, the only way you can actually fill in the day is by joking around and having fun.” Ben noted that Jock is particularly proactive in bringing some light-hearted humour and banter to the set. “I think he’s worked in such intense kitchens for so long, he knows that he needs to break the intensity and break the pressure any opportunity he gets, and definitely does that.”

Channel 10 MasterChef Australia: Back To Win contestant Ben Milbourne

Channel 10 MasterChef Australia: Back To Win judges Jock Zonfrillo, Melissa Leong and Andy Allen