With fan favourites from past seasons returning for a second chance at winning, ‘MasterChef Australia: Back To Win’ was a ratings winner during lockdown. Next year’s ‘MasterChef’ contestants will be home cooks new to the fame game, but they’ll still be talented and entertaining, with one of the show’s judges promising the dishes will be even better than those served during the all-star season. “I think it’s going to be the best food. Even with ‘Back to Win’,” judge Andy Allen told Who magazine at the AACTA Awards.

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images for AFI 'MasterChef Australia' judges Jock Zonfrillo, Melissa Leong and Andy Allen have started filming the 2021 season. The trio pictured here at the 2020 AACTA Awards in Sydney on November 30.

Filming of the Channel 10 show’s 2021 season recently commenced in Melbourne, and Andy said that in the “very short” time they’ve worked with the contestants, the high standard hasn’t gone unnoticed. “They’re raw, they’re very passionate, they’re very willing to learn, and I think that’s what I think excites us the most. It’s going to be a really good season,” he said.

In an interview with TV Tonight, Andy again praised the cast, saying it was rewarding to watch these “bright-eyed and bushy-tailed” people develop “their style” of cooking that the ‘Back to Win’ stars had already established. Fellow judge Melissa Leong agreed, saying that “there’s some tremendous talent, and it sets us up for a brilliant year”.